Exercise Cobra Gold 2020 to begin on February 25

Thailand and the United States will co-host the annual, multilateral Exercise Cobra Gold in various areas throughout the Kingdom of Thailand from February 25 to March 6, 2020





Exercise Cobra Gold 2020 (CG20) is the 39th iteration of the Cobra Gold series of exercises. The largest regional annual multinational military exercise in the Indo-Pacific, it is one of many annual exercises that serve as visible symbols of the U.S.-Thai defense alliance. CG20 will demonstrate our steadfast commitment towards enhancing critical capabilities and readiness required to address the full spectrum of security challenges in the Indo-Pacific together.

CG20 will feature 29 countries, including seven full participating nations, two nations with limited participation, and 20 observing countries, with approximately 5,500 U.S. personnel directly participating in various events both ashore and afloat. The exercise underscores the United States’ and Thailand’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and is the principal forum for like-minded nations in the regions committed to the rules-based international order to cooperate on shared security challenges.

This year’s Cobra Gold will consist of three primary events: a staff exercise which includes a senior leader seminar, humanitarian civic action projects in Thai communities, and a field training exercise that includes a variety of training events to enhance interoperability and strengthen regional relationships.

* February 25: Cobra Gold Opening Ceremony, Camp Akatotsarot in Phitsanulok Province

* February 28: Amphibious Assault Demonstration, Hat Yao Beach, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province

* February 29: Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) / Transportation of Japanese Nationals Overseas (TJNO), U-Tapao Airfield, Rayong Province







* March 3: Landmine Demolition at Pakdee Paendin Range, Sa Kaeo Province

* March 4: Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief at the Disaster Relief Training Center in Phanom Sarakham District, Chachengsao Province

* March 5: Humanitarian Civic Action Project Dedication Ceremony, Ban Krang (Phra Khao Chaiyasit) School, Phitsanulok Province

* March 6: Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) / Closing Ceremony, Ban Dan Lan Hoi District, Sukhothai Province







