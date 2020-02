Pattaya police saved a German man from jumping from a third-floor balcony in an apparent suicide attempt.







Uwe Nolte was seen sitting on the edge of his balcony at a South Pattaya condo tower Feb. 12. When authorities arrived he was holding a water bottle and shouting.

Authorities set up safety equipment and tried to talk him down to no avail. But during the negotiations some officers were able to get close enough to grab him.

The German was taken to Pattaya Police Station to calm down.