30 finalists ready for Pattaya Miss Tiffany’s Universe transgender beauty pageant Nov. 28

Transgender women or Ladyboy and in Thai ‘kathoey’ are commonly used terms in Thailand to describe effeminate gay male or transgender women. Each year, candidates from across Thailand apply to take part in the Miss Tiffany’s Universe beauty pageant. All contestants need to have Thai nationality and be between the age of 18 and 25. Contestants under the age of 20 are required to obtain parental permission to be eligible.Contestants come from a variety of backgrounds, including university students, doctors, engineers, pharmacists, etc. Once chosen to participate in the pageant, the contestants are judged based on physical attributes and overall performance in accordance to the feminine ideal.







This year Miss Tiffany’s Universe is giving opportunities to 30 finalists to show off their beauty and abilities in the stage contest that will be hosted at Tiffany’s Show Theatre Pattaya on the Saturday night Nov 28.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Miss Tiffany’s Universe is a beauty contest for Thai transgender women in Pattaya. The contest has excited audience annually since 1984. It is open to all transgender women who may or may not have gone through sex reassignment surgery.









The Miss Tiffany’s Universe winner receives a trophy and crown, car, cash prizes, jewelry, and other gifts from sponsors. Besides the overall winner, other awards include Miss Photogenic, Miss Sexy Star, Miss Congeniality, and Miss Popular Vote. Miss Tiffany’s Universe is Thailand’s official representative to Miss International Queen.

The Miss Tiffany’s Universe contest is broadcast live on Channel 3 Thai television and Facebook: Miss Tiffany’s Universestarting from 10.45 p.m.

Loading…



































Loading…

Loading…























