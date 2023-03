A Jomtien Beach man caught a three-meter python with his bare hands.

The unidentified volunteer came to the aid of “Mana”, the owner of the Chaiwat Buddhist alms shop on Soi Chaiyapruek March 14.

Mana said he was working in the store when he heard something fall. When he investigated, he saw the giant snake and called for help.

The neighbor was able to grab and hold the python and get it into a bag to be taken into the wild.