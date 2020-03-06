Pattaya hoses down Soi 6 entertainment street

The Pattaya Public Health Department joined with Soi 6 bar owners to improve hygiene to prevent the spread of Covid-19.







There have been no cases of the coronavirus reported in Pattaya, let alone on Soi 6, but the street where foreign tourists often have “close contact” with bar workers was a ripe target for city hall’s sterilization crusade.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai led the brigade of health officials and volunteers for the “big cleanup” parade March 2. Water was sprayed and sterilizing powder tossed over the whole area before the seedy soi was pronounced clean and fresh.

Manote said workers also cleaned up the inside of the bars, disinfecting knobs, railings and other surfaces.

The Health Department said it would continue to spray its concoction of coconut oil and “oxides” around the city to prevent the disease, or at least offer reassurance to tourists that Pattaya is safe to visit.

























