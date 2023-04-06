3 housekeepers rescued from stuck apartment elevator in Sriracha

Three housekeepers were rescued after getting stuck in an elevator of an apartment building in Sriracha.

Sawang Prateep Sriracha Rescue Unit were called April 3 to an apartment in Tung Sukala where they found the elevator stuck on the fifth. At first they pried open the doors enough to provide some fresh air, then used tools to fully open the doors, and rescued the 3 frightened women, a process that took about 10 minutes.







A security guard said he heard a booming sound from elevator power supply. Power was knocked out in the building and the housekeepers got caught inside for 30 minutes.

The terrifying ordeal was too much for the women, who fainted on being released from the claustrophobic compartment and had to be given first aid to revive them. They were taken to the Queen Savang Vadhana Memorial Hospital for further physical checkups before being released.



















