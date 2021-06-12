3 arrested for theft at Pattaya motorbike chop shop

Pattaya police arrested three men who allegedly stole motorcycles and chopped them up for parts to sell online.

Thanadul Poonngew, 23, With Pharanat, 23, and Apichart Boonkum, 22, were captured June 10 at a condominium in Jomtien Beach where piles of stolen parts were stored. The suspects led officers to a Chang Dan’s garage in Huay Yai which allegedly was their base of operation.







Police found 30 different motorcycle seats, leading investigators to suspect the garage was a major chop shop for stolen motorcycles.

Officers said the three confessed to theft, disassembly and online sale of stolen parts. There were so many bikes stolen, they couldn’t estimate how many were chopped up, police said. The frames were dumped in a nearby lake and police divers were called in to retrieve them as evidence.





The three initially were charged with conspiracy to steal with more charges expected.



































