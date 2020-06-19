290 billion baht contract signed for U-Tapao-Pattaya International Airport and Eastern Airport City Project

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday witnessed the contract signing between the government and the BBS consortium for the 290 billion baht project deal to upgrade the U-Tapao International Airport and Eastern Airport City Project.







The project is a key element of the government’s flagship Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) located in three eastern provinces of Rayong, Chon Buri and Chacheognsao. It is one of the major infrastructure developments designed to strengthen the EEC with the country’s third commercial airport.

Prime Minister Prayut said his government was determined to continue development of the eastern economic zone.

He praised the successful contract-signing between public and private sectors.







The project is a major government infrastructure development that would strengthen economic and social growth and boost the economy of the eastern region.

Last year, the government concluded another contract to build a high-speed train network linking U-Tapao with the other two major airports; Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang.

According to the EEC Office, the project will become Thailand’s first aviation city, elevating the country as a regional aviation hub.

The BBS consortium comprises Bangkok Airways, BTS Group Holdings and Sino-Thai Engineering. (TNA)





