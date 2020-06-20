Water park, resort in Hua Hin get ‘Amazing Thailand SHA’ certificate

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to present the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certificate to Vana Nava Water Jungle and the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort.







Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, presented the Amazing Thailand SHA certification to Ms. Proudouth Liptapanlop, Executive Director, Proud Group, the developer of Vana Nava Water Jungle and the Inter Continental Hua Hin Resort.

The certificates are given for observing the basic standards of hygiene, health and cleanliness for the entire premises, as well as staff.

Being awarded with the Amazing Thailand SHA certificate means that Vana Nava Water Jungle and the Inter Continental Hua Hin Resort have undergone a strict inspection and have been assigned the SHA logo as a mark of quality certification of their service standards.

Vana Nava Water Jungle is scheduled to reopen on 22 June, 2020. It has been temporarily closed in line with the Royal Thai Government’s control measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Amazing Thailand SHA certification is a unique certification scheme aimed to prepare the Thai tourism industry for the recovery period and enhance confidence amongst international and domestic tourists.

The SHA logo has a validity period of two years.

To be awarded the SHA Certification, all establishments must observe the basic standards of hygiene, health and cleanliness for the entire premises, equipment, toilets as well as operational staff.











