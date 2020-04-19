280 Thai returnees from Europe released after 14-day quarantine

Nearly 300 Thais recently returned from Europe were released from a hotel at the Sattahip Naval Base after serving 14 days in quarantine.







A total of 13 buses and two minivans took the 280 people from the Navy Hotel to their hometowns April 18. They had been in quarantine since April 3.

Navy officials assured the public that all of those released are free of Covid-19. The hotel was cleaned and sanitized to prepare for the next batch of Thais repatriating from hard-hit coronavirus zones around the world.



