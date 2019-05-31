26 migrants busted for illegal fishing work

Immigration officers arrested 26 migrant laborers working illegally in three Chonburi fishing villages.

The Chonburi Marine Fisheries Patrol Unit and Chonburi Labor Department asked the Chonburi Immigration Office to sweep through the Naklua Soi 12 fishing pier, Khao Sammuk in Muang District, and Soi Wat Banglamung shoreline May 28-29 following complaints about migrants working on Thai-operated fishing boats without proper visas and work permits.

A Laotian and 22 Cambodians were arrested for illegally entering the kingdom while two Laotians were jailed for working without a permit.

Sujin Donram, owner of Thai boat Chok Muk Tawan, was arrested for employing a captain without a registration book.