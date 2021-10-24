Thailand speeds up vaccination in provinces with new clusters ahead of November reopening

Provinces in Thailand are ramping up their vaccination efforts to maximize the uptake prior to the country’s reopening for international visitors on 1 November, while case number in Chiang Mai has seen a spike from new clusters.

Some 100 villagers from Lahu and Shan ethnic communities in the highlands of Chiang Mai have received the Sinopharm jabs provided by Chulabhorn Royal Academy.







The jabs were offered at Lanna 3 Hospital in Chiang Mai city, located some 100 kilometers away from the communities where these villagers came from.

In Yala, a pop-up vaccination clinic opened in the old market community, serving 200 people who have yet to receive any COVID-19 jabs.

The pop-up vaccination clinic will be rotating to other communities in the province until 29 October, providing villagers with easier access to the jabs.



Some 300,000 people in Yala, or 64.7% of the local population, have already received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 200,000 people have already received the full two doses, while 9,309 people have already received their booster shots.

Health officials recommend the general public to continue taking preventative measures against COVID-19 infections, as the risk of contracting the virus remains, even after receiving a full vaccine course. (NNT)



























