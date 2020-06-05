2 Pattaya-area cops under investigation for extortion, bribery

Banglamung police are investigating allegations from a Roi Et subdistrict mayor that two Pattaya-area officers demanded bribes from two drug suspects in exchange for their freedom.

Banglamung Police Chief Pol. Col. Pattanachai Pamornpiboon appointed deputy superintendent Pol. Lt. Col. Nattakorn Mongkolmaha to head the investigative commission of the two unnamed officers.







The probe began after Aumma Subdistrict Mayor Chaiyod Chaiyapruk livestreamed allegations on Facebook that two Banglamung officers had extorted Chaiwat Mayurowat, 50, and Duangthida Kwasunlao, 42, out of an unspecified amount of cash and personal property after they were arrested in the Pattaya area for an unspecified drug offence.

The officers offered to let the couple go in exchange for the bribe, the mayor alleged.

Pattanachai sad Chaiwat has an arrest record including drug dealing and assaulting police officers in the Northeast province. Meanwhile his girlfriend, who lives in Pattaya, previously has been arrested for drugs four times and once for prostitution.











