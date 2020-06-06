Bangkok hotel awarded ‘Amazing Thailand SHA’ certificate

Bangkok– The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to announce that the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel has been awarded the “Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration: SHA” certificate.







Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, presented the Amazing Thailand SHA certification to the management of the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel on 5 June, 2020. He also observed the hotel’s safety and health measures under the certification’s criteria.

Being awarded with the Amazing Thailand SHA certificate means that the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel has undergone a strict inspection and has been assigned the SHA logo as a mark of quality certification of its service standards. The SHA logo has a validity period of two years.

The Amazing Thailand SHA certification is a unique certification scheme aimed to prepare the Thai tourism industry for the recovery period and enhance confidence amongst international and domestic tourists. (tatnews.org)











