2 injured as rivalry between Pattaya motorbike taxi groups turns violent

Two Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers reported to police on the night of June 3, that they were violently assaulted by a gang of app-based motorbike taxi drivers.

Phaitoon Wengwipha, 50, and Anan Phan-yim, 35, who operate near Lumpini Condominium on Pattaya-Naklua Road told police that they saw a Bolt mobile app motorbike taxi come to the condominium to pick up a passenger.







Another regular motorbike taxi driver approached him to tell him that he should not interfere with their business, as they were the motorcycle taxi drivers operating in the area. A verbal dispute ensued, and they assumed the matter was resolved as they went their separate ways.

A short time later, a group of 7-8 men, including the rider that had the dispute with earlier, approached them and demanded information about the person who tried to prevent them from picking up a fare. Despite the two men denying any involvement, the group assaulted them, using baseball bats, iron rods, and knives.







Phaitoon suffered a severe blow to his head, resulting in a fractured skull that required 8 stitches, while Anan sustained a broken jaw that required 3 stitches. After the attack, the assailants quickly fled the scene. The victims sought immediate medical treatment before notifying the authorities about the incident.

Pattaya police recorded the victims’ statements before mobilizing an investigation team to collect evidence and track down the individuals responsible for the assault.















