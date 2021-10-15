2 hurt by drunk driver at Pattaya intersection

Two people were injured when a drunk woman smashed her car into the back of their motorbike at a Pattaya intersection.







Adithep Thepsopa, 17, suffered cuts and scratches while passenger Tatsika Wangsuk, 20, was left disoriented after the Oct. 14 collision at Central and Sukhumvit roads. Both were taken to Banglamung Hospital.



Adithep told police he was stopped at a red light when a fast-moving car crashed into them.

The unidentified driver then sped away but was blocked by a witness.







Police arrived and tested her for alcohol use. She blew a 0.15 percent in the breathalyzer, three times the legal limit.

The woman claimed she’d been drinking at a nearby bar that was illegally serving alcohol.



























