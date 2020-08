Two people were injured when a pair of motorbikes collided in Sattahip.

Chuengchai Ruengchai, 26, admitted he didn’t look when he made a U-turn on Sukhumvit Road in front of Udomsak Village at Sukhumvit Soi 14 Aug. 15. He pulled out right in front of Kanyarat Ngamdee, 58.







She ended up in a drainage canal with broken bones while the reckless driver walked away with only cuts and bruises.