Ranong seeks cross-border palm oil export point, clear fishing boundaries with Myanmar

Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, chaired the meeting to follow up on the performance of government officials in Ranong, as well as to look at the needs and problems of the private sector there.

The Chairman of the Ranong Chamber of Commerce has called for the addition of a cross-border palm oil export point in Ranong, as there is currently only one checkpoint at Mae Sot Customs House in Tak. He called on the meeting to consider establishing a Ranong Customs House, to increase the value of border trade and create jobs for the locals.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

He also called for a budget for organizing a project to lead the private and government sectors of Ranong in attending business matching events to create more opportunities for trade and new investments, as well as solutions to land problems in Ranong’s main economic areas, which cover 83.2 hectares in Phae Mai Thai Dan, by expediting the process of issuing documents for people to rent the land plots.

The commercial fishing vessel group wants to have clear boundaries or guidelines to prevent the intrusion of fishing boats and other border problems with Myanmar. (NNT)











