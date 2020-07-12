2 arrested in Pattaya motorbike-theft ring

Pattaya police arrested two men who allegedly have been stealing motorbikes since March to ship across the border.





Eakachai, Jantamol, 31, and Manas Eng, 34, were captured at a house on Soi Sukhumvit-Pattaya 31 with eight stolen motorbikes and two pickup trucks used to deliver them to a broker in Ayutthaya. Police there arrested a third man who delivered the bikes to buyers in neighboring countries.

Police said they confessed to stealing bikes parked in isolated places and those that didn’t lock the steering wheel. They were paid up to 4,000 baht per motorbike, they told police.

Both men previously were arrested on drug charges.





