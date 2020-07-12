Dog calls help for fellow canine stuck in sewer

Refusing to leave his friend, a barking dog in Sattahip brought help to a fellow canine stuck in a drainage pipe.

Ratchachai Anan, 78, called authorities after discovering Choke, a 2-year-old female, in a large pipe about three meters underground. She had run into the drainage system after being chased by other dogs and couldn’t find her way out.







Standing at a manhole barking was Choke’s buddy, 2-year-old Kafae, who refused to leave as long as his girlfriend was in the hole.

It took rescuers about two hours to lasso Choke and pull her up through the manhole.

Ratchachai said he feeds dogs in the area every day and hard Kafae barking for help.



