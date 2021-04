Another 16 Pattaya police officers have been quarantined after two tested positive for the coronavirus.







The Soi 9 police station was eerily quiet April 25, as 26 officers now have been knocked out of service by Covid-19 protocols. Isolation for the first 10 officers ends on May 1.



The station remains open, however, with strict safety screening ongoing.

The two infected officers are being treated at Banglamung Hospital in Pattaya and Rajathevi Hospital in Sriracha.