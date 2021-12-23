12-baht Japanese apparel creates sensation in Pattaya

Second-hand Japanese-branded clothes starting for as little as 12 baht are flying off the shelves at a new East Pattaya shop.

“Koy,” owner of the shop on Soi Khao Talo 14/1, said Dec. 22 that she used to sell new clothing. But the coronavirus pandemic put an end to that, as people began working from home, cut down their social life and had less money to spend.







So she decided to start selling used clothing but wanted a unique niche. So she invested in buying high-quality, much-sought Japanese apparel that normally sells for more than what most Thais can afford.

Her selection includes branded coats, pajamas, dresses, pants, skirts, T-shirts, children’s wear, work clothes and other fashion accessories.

Each day, the shop has many promotions, including “buy one, get one free,” she said.

Next door to her Japanese apparel store Koy operates another business selling bags, shoes, dolls, home decorations, Japanese wooden boxes, teacup sets, plates, bowls, ceramics, hats, crats, electric appliances, toys and more.

Prices there start at just 5 baht. Both shops are open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 065 506 6213 Khun Koy.

































