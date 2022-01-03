1 killed, 2 hurt in violent Pattaya Tree Town Market nightlife brawl

One man died and two more were hurt after rival business owners erupted in a deadly brawl outside Pattaya’s popular Tree Town Market entertainment area.

Narawit Pongsungnoen, 54, died of massive blood loss after being stabbed with a large knife in the 10 p.m. Jan. 2 fight at the Soi Buakhao market, the epicenter of Pattaya’s stunted nightlife scene.







Witnesses said a group of about seven men met near the coronavirus-testing booth set up by Pattaya City Hall to screen employees and customers entering Tree Town, a square filled with food booths, beer bars operating under the pretense of being restaurants, and the full-blown Area 39 live music nightclub where there’s no food to be found but plenty of supposedly prohibited dancing.

The group, said to represent rival businesses in Tree Town, exchanged heated words which escalated into violence. Narawit fell to the ground and was set upon by his attackers until he was left gushing blood.

The brave perpetrators and his supporters scurried from the scene before police arrived. Narawit later died at nearby Pattaya Hospital.





























