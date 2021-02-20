Who is Dr Somchai T.shoke-satian M.D.? (Part 1)

Is this you? “I sat on my reading glasses this morning and now I can’t even read the newspaper.”

(That was me, but not these days, read on.)

After the age of 40, your close vision starts to fall off. You have to hold the newspaper further away, which works for a while, but eventually you run out of arms.







Then your distance vision starts to fail. Picking your car’s number plate in the shopping center becomes a real hassle. In fact, you are probably on the wrong floor.

As you get older your eyesight gets even worse and you carry two pairs of glasses, one of which you mistakenly leave behind in the restaurant.

Of course you try contact lenses and that seems to work for the distance vision. For a while. And then you drop one on the floor leaving you on your hands and knees with a magnifying glass looking for it. And the recurrent eye infections that go with contact lenses mean you spend days at a time wearing glasses again.

That is the gloomy picture of aging. The next stage? That looks more and more like a white stick and a seeing eye dog.







However, there is a future without dog hairs and books published in large print. That future is called SuperSight carried out by Dr. Somchai T.shoke-satian M.D. a world leader in this type of surgery.

This specialist Ophthalmologist has an impeccable clinical experience record covering treatment and correction of refractive problems and cataract for over 16 years. He has performed SuperSight Surgery on more than 5,000 cases and the risk of post-operative problems is less than 1 percent and no serious complications arising after the surgery.







You can be excused if that all sounds too good to be true, but I can assure you it is true. How can I be so sure? Simply because Dr Somchai carried out SuperSight surgery on me.

Next issue of the Pattaya Mail I will tell you what the surgery is like from the patient’s point of view.

Super Sight Surgery Center, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, B building, 2nd floor. Service Hours: Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Call Center: 1719 Overseas Call: +66 3825 9999 Email: [email protected]

