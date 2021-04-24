Pattaya water troubles

Dear Sir/Madam,

What does one have to do to get PWA to fix a broken valve on my water inlet line?







Last week I went to their main office to try and get some action on this problem having told them that I have had no water due to this broken valve since before Songkran.

The person in charge said I will get somebody out either today or tomorrow. Three days later, still no action.



Do these people not care that my family and I have no water?

If I knew where the main water shutoff valve was I could do this job in less than one hour, being a retired mechanical engineer.







So I am not too impressed with the utility services in Pattaya.

So it’s up to their office again on Monday and see what happens.

Regards,

B.Wordsworth





















