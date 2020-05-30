Lonely family diners

Dear Editor,

Social distancing has a bad side as well as (we are told) a good side. Mankind is made up of gregarious creatures and we move in our own herds. This can be thousands, or broken down to just the family unit.







Following the family example, my two teenage children and I decided to have a meal in one of the restaurants in the shopping center. We were directed to seats to find that the distancing devil decreed we had to sit at one table each. We complied, but found that while the meal was satisfactory, we missed the social interaction we would normally have had as a parent with children.







This was so noticeable that the event was spoiled and we decided not to repeat the social distancing at that restaurant outlet again.

Yours sincerely,

Deeply disappointed Dad











