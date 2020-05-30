Hot week for golf in Pattaya

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

This week we suffered under the hot and humid weather, but did get in two rounds of golf. On Tuesday 26th May we took the new motorway to Eastern Star. It is really a big improvement. A beautiful motorway through nice scenery brought us to the course in about 30 minutes.







The course was in very good condition with fast greens, and many of us had problems with putting.

Tim Knight played the most consistent and won with 35 Stableford points.



We had three players with 31 Stableford points. Stan Rees had the best back nine, beating Dave Smith and Willem Lasonder on countback

Near pins: Dave Smith, Paul Davies and Rosaleen Garvey (2x).

On Thursday 28th May we went to Crystal Bay, where we played the C & A loop. The course was in good condition, but the greens were a little bit slow. The long grass on the tee boxes also was disappointing. The weather was again exhaustingly warm, but we finished our 18 holes anyway.

It was an exciting outcome on Thursday. Ty Anderson was just 1 shot better and won with 36 Stableford points. Second was Jonathan Pratt with 35 Stableford points, beating Stan Rees on the count back.

Near pins: Ty Anderson (2x) and Dave Smith.











