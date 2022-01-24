Worries over Covid extension fuel the Pattaya-Jomtien immigration queue

There was an even busier than normal morning, Monday January 24, at Jomtien immigration bureau as tourists sought to renew their 60 day Covid extensions. The final date for applications is tomorrow, January 25. An announcement is expected soon.

At press time, immigration authorities nationally have not clarified whether or not Covid extensions will be extended. They were introduced almost two years ago to permit a longer stay for tourists stranded by the coronavirus pandemic.

Technically, the extensions are a discretion to be applied on an individual basis, although most long stay tourists have found the process more or less automatic. The land borders remain closed to tourist traffic and air schedules are still subject to cancellation and change.




























