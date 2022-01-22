Pattaya’s Bali Hai toilets ahead of schedule

Bali Hai Pier’s proper restrooms will be open earlier than first planned, bringing much-needed “relief” to boat passengers.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad said Jan. 21 that the 32 stalls for men, women and the disabled should be ready before the end of April. On Dec. 10, he had estimated they would not be done until May or June.







The faster timeline is surprising given the early problems contractors faced, including excavating and discovering undocumented water pipes and electrical lines laid 18 years ago when the pier was first built.

Once built, the city will auction off the franchise to a management company which will maintain and charge for use. The toilets will not be free.

The restrooms are aimed at tourists transiting to and from Koh Larn, other boat passengers and people who come to the pier to use its multipurpose zone.































