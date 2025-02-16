Are Pattaya’s traffic police fair to both Thais and foreigners?

PATTAYA, Thailand – Traffic enforcement in Pattaya has long been a topic of debate, especially when it comes to how Thai locals and foreign visitors are treated. Many tourists and expats feel that they are more likely to be stopped and fined for violations, while some locals—especially motorbike taxi drivers—seem to go unnoticed.







One observer shares their experience, saying, “I always walk along Beach Road every day and always stop for 30 mins at Central shopping mall, watching the amount of foreigners being stopped for not wearing a helmet. They must have a field day. Some stupid people never learn. But I have also noticed that motorbike taxi drivers without helmets don’t get stopped!”

This kind of observation fuels the belief that foreigners are an easy target for fines, while some local riders receive more leniency. While the law applies to everyone, enforcement often appears inconsistent, leading to frustration among tourists who feel singled out.



On the other hand, some argue that foreigners are more likely to break traffic laws—whether it’s renting a bike without understanding the rules, riding without a helmet, or lacking the proper license. Pattaya’s police, they say, are simply enforcing the law where it’s most needed.

Regardless of the debate, one thing remains clear: if you're riding a motorbike in Pattaya, wearing a helmet and following the rules is the best way to avoid fines—no matter where you're from.
































