Why many foreigners still feel safer in Pattaya and Thailand than in other parts of the world

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite some criticisms and imperfections, many foreigners living in or visiting Pattaya and greater Thailand still believe the country offers a safer and more welcoming environment than many places around the world. Long-term visitors often point out that while Thailand has its challenges, it compares favorably when considering global standards.

“Still feel safer than many European or other cities over the world. Go to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and compare the safety,” one expat said. “Here in Thailand, 1% of idiot foreigners makes all the rest look like we are all behaving badly, which is not true. 99% of foreigners behave well and respect Thai culture, especially those of us who live here.”







Thailand’s reputation for hospitality, relatively low rates of violent street crime and the general friendliness of local people have long been major draws for foreigners. However, some acknowledge that life here is not without frustrations. Traffic accidents remain a serious concern, and many foreigners notice a casual attitude toward law enforcement and infrastructure issues.

“Yep, there are plenty of places worse but many others just as good,” another visitor observed. “Here though, the traffic, lack of locals following any sort of law other than basic guidance, the small or lose face of not assigning blame — really is an out for not being accountable.”



Cultural elements like “Mai Pen Rai” (meaning “never mind” or “it’s okay”) are both praised for promoting a laid-back lifestyle and criticized for allowing problems to persist without resolution. “The Mai Pen Rai system of ‘no problem’—I gave myself Mai Pen Rai permission to do what I feel like and don’t dare say anything or it is a grave insult,” another expat commented.

Practical concerns like the smell from poor drainage systems, restrictive property ownership laws for foreigners, and bureaucratic hurdles such as mandatory 90-day reporting for long-stay visitors also make some question their long-term commitment.



“It’s OK here. I liked it better decades ago, but if I stay, OK — yet I have many other good options too,” a seasoned visitor said.

While Thailand is far from perfect, for many it remains a safe, pleasant place to live or visit compared to much of the world. Those who embrace its quirks and cultural nuances often find that the positives continue to outweigh the negatives.

































