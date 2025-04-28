Pattaya braces for summer storms as upper Thailand faces weather warnings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s sunny skies are about to change as Thailand’s Meteorological Department has issued a warning for summer storms across the upper part of the country, including Chonburi province. Between April 27 and May 1, residents and tourists should prepare for thunderstorms, strong winds, possible hail, and isolated heavy rain. Lightning strikes are also a risk in some areas.

The weather shift is due to a moderate high-pressure system moving from China over Vietnam and the South China Sea, combined with hot to very hot conditions already covering much of northern Thailand. By April 28, a westerly trough from Myanmar will also sweep across northern and northeastern regions, intensifying storm activity.







While Pattaya itself isn’t expected to experience the worst of the storms, Chonburi province—including popular areas like Pattaya and Jomtien Beach—has been included in the alert, especially on April 27. Residents are urged to avoid open areas, unstable structures, and large trees during storms, and motorists should watch out for localized flooding in low-lying zones.

Authorities are also advising farmers to secure crops and protect livestock against sudden heavy rain and strong winds. Additionally, with the seasonal shift bringing abrupt changes in temperature and humidity, health officials encourage everyone to take extra care of their health.



Other affected provinces include much of the north, northeast, central Thailand (including Bangkok and surrounding areas), and parts of the east and south such as Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Though Thailand is known for its warm, tropical climate, this period of sudden storms—known locally as the “summer storm season”—is a regular phenomenon. Visitors and residents are advised to monitor weather updates closely, plan activities carefully, and stay safe during the upcoming unsettled days.

































