Drop in Chinese tourist numbers in Pattaya draws mixed reactions, with many Europeans welcoming the change

PATTAYA, Thailand – The number of Chinese tourists visiting Pattaya has seen a noticeable decline in recent months, a shift that has drawn mixed reactions from the city’s residents and long-term visitors. While business owners dependent on mass tourism are expressing concern, many European visitors and residents are quietly welcoming the change. TAT recently issued a report stating that Pattaya is experiencing a significant decline in Chinese tourist arrivals, with daily numbers dropping to approximately 5,000—down from pre-pandemic averages of 15,000 to 20,000.







The slowdown comes after several factors converged: growing dissatisfaction among Chinese travelers with rising costs in Thailand, improved travel deals in other Southeast Asian countries, and tensions between Thailand and China over trade negotiations. Notably, Beijing recently voiced its disapproval over Thailand’s refusal to negotiate reduced tariffs, a move that may have further cooled Chinese enthusiasm for visiting.

“The concerns mentioned are all true, but everyone knows after Songkran starts the low season,” one European resident commented. “And numerous are happy that the massive levels of Chinese are going elsewhere.”



For years, Chinese tour groups filled Pattaya’s hotels, beaches, and shopping centers, often arriving in large, organized groups. Their absence is being felt in certain sectors, especially among businesses that had come to rely heavily on this market. However, for many European visitors, the quieter streets and beaches have brought a sense of relief.

Some European tourists and long-term visitors have said that they appreciate the more relaxed atmosphere, fewer crowds, and a return to a slower-paced, less commercialized Pattaya. Smaller, independent businesses — particularly those targeting individual travelers rather than mass tourism — are reportedly seeing steadier support from Western visitors who prefer a different style of travel.



Tourism authorities in Pattaya are watching the situation closely. While China’s outbound travel market remains massive, there is now a growing realization that diversifying the tourist base may help Pattaya achieves a better balance in the future.

As the city moves into its traditional low season following Songkran, many will be watching whether this trend persists — and whether Pattaya will see a subtle shift in the type of visitor it attracts moving forward.

































