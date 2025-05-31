No More Smiles, Just Exchange Rates – Why the Thai baht now matters more than the women

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand used to sell itself with a smile. Sun, beaches, the nightlife, the friendliness — all packaged as an exotic, affordable escape. But in 2025, it’s not the women or the warmth luring or pushing foreigners anymore. It’s the Thai baht. And it’s not doing them any favors.

The strong baht, holding firm while Western currencies stumble, is doing what visa rules and overdevelopment never could: making people reconsider Thailand altogether.

“Strong Thai baht squeezes foreign tourists as exchange rates shift,” one expat says flatly. And that squeeze is felt everywhere — at the airport when buying tickets out, in Bangkok condo rentals, in Pattaya’s bars, even in the street food queues where prices are creeping past comfort.







“Forget the women,” says another. “The exchange rate is the dealbreaker now.”

But the frustration runs far deeper than fluctuating forex charts. Many who once dreamed of retiring in Thailand — or at least stretching out a few golden years — are now wondering if it’s worth it.

The complaints come in like clockwork: bad service, smelly streets, overpriced property, and double standards on pricing that charge foreigners more — for the same goods, the same services, and the same meals. Add in dodgy visa regulations, car rental policies that bar Thai nationals from booking, and footpaths that are either missing or mangled, and the “Land of Smiles” starts to feel like a hard sell.

Even the nightlife, once a forgiving escape, isn’t safe from criticism. “It’s full of junkies these days,” a longtime resident says. “I live here unfortunately and I’m not very happy with the general culture.”



For many, the breaking point isn’t the girls or the grind — it’s the government’s plan to tax the global income of anyone staying over six months. That move alone is pushing people out.

“Everyone is slowly leaving,” another says. “Probably my last year as well after 18 years. I’m done — especially with the new tax. Last year, six of my mates left already.”

Asked where they’re going, the answer varies — but the mood is the same: done.

In a desperate attempt to make the math work, some even joke about heading to the U.S. for vacation. “Great time for a US holiday. Thank you, Mr. Trump!” But not everyone’s buying it.

“Thanks for the belly laugh,” one man replies. “The dollar is at a yearly low compared to the baht — 32.65. Obviously economics is something you have no idea about.”

Another fires back: “Right. So I only need to pay 32.65 baht for a dollar. Before I had to pay a lot more. Therefore, buying stuff in the USA is cheaper when you make your money in baht.”

The bickering goes on. “I’m a financial planner and I have no idea what you’re saying,” one writes. “The dollar is weaker than it’s been in a year, so its purchasing power in Thailand has decreased.”

Eventually, someone simplifies it: “If the dollar went back to 25 baht like in the ’80s, then a trip to the U.S. would be cheap. But if it hits 40, forget it. That trip is canceled.”





There’s confusion even about the past. Some claim the baht was once fixed at 25 to the dollar. Others point out it was 27 in 1988 and never dipped lower after that. “Maybe in the early ’80s,” one admits. “But certainly not the ’90s.”

No matter the exact number, everyone seems to agree on one thing: no one’s lowering prices in Thailand just because the exchange rate changes. “They will not reduce food prices or anything else,” one frustrated local notes. “Who cares if you go to Disneyland?”

Maybe it was always about more than smiles. But now, it’s definitely about more than that. If you’re living off a foreign pension, traveling on savings, or budgeting in Western currency, Thailand is simply becoming unaffordable and increasingly unenjoyable.







“I’m not seeing as many honeys this summer because of that,” one long-timer says, half-joking, half-defeated.

The truth is, people are staying home — or leaving altogether — not because Thailand changed, but because their wallets can’t keep up with it anymore.

In the end, it’s not the smiles or the women that matter most in modern-day Thailand. It’s the exchange rate. And the baht is smiling more than anyone.

































