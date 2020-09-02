Pattaya blind school seeks urgent donations

Pattaya’s Redemptorist School for the Blind launched a religiously minded fundraising drive to replenish donations that dried up during the coronavirus pandemic.







Michael Pattarapong Srivorakul, president of the Father Ray Foundation, and Pattaya tourism advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai kicked off the “Pha Pa” merit-making campaign with nine monks from Thepnimit Temple in Rayong chanting and praying.

The blind school, under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, has seen its income fall more than 80 percent this year as the overseas donations that kept it afloat stopped flowing, and Thailand plunged into recession.

Those wishing to make a tax-free donation to the blind school for supplies, food and other necessities can send funds to Siam Commercial Bank account 669-2-10787-4. For more information, call 038-225-4795.

