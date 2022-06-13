Was it Elton John or Tim Hedges at the Pattaya City Expats Club?

Periodically, the PCEC invites entertainers to share their history and music for a Words & Music presentation. The PCEC’s Wednesday, June 8, meeting was such an event when Tim Hedges appeared to tell a little about himself and to entertain. Tim is very well known for his “Tribute to Elton John” show that makes one wonder if they are seeing Tim or is it really Elton John. Tim is also a well-known Jazz pianist.







Tim said he previously resided for 22 years on Tenerife in the Canary Islands of Spain. He started his career by appearing in an ABBA tribute group, but not a famous one, where he learned to be a showman. It was here he began his Elton John show, but then lost his voice because he pushed it too hard; playing all the holiday islands of Spain as well as touring in other countries such as the USA.





As a result, he lost his voice and stopped singing for 10 years but continued to be a Jazz pianist. He came to Thailand for an engagement at a hotel in Bangkok. He then decided to try his voice again by doing his Elton John Tribute here in Thailand with much success.

Much to the audience’s appreciation, he entertained them with the following songs: Elton John’s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”, his own composition “Bangkok”, Bill Evan’s “Waltz With Debby”, and Elton John’s “Rocket Man”.

Tim is originally from the UK and now lives in Ban Chang near Rayong with his family. He continues to perform at various venues around Pattaya, with his latest being at the Birdland Jazz Room, a recent addition to Pattaya’s music scene. He mentioned that his performances usually have a theme, with his next appearance to be a tribute to Bill Evans, who was an American jazz pianist and composer. The following week, his theme will be a tribute to Canadian Oscar Peterson, another one of history’s great jazz pianists.

Upon conclusion of Tim’s presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on the latest events. This was followed by George Wilson conducting the Open Forum where attendees can make comments or ask questions about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. For more information about the PCEC, visit their website at https://pcec.club/. To view a video of Tim’s presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyBcfD-hqUo.











































