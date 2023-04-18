Wan Lai Bang Saen festival promotes beauty and creativity of Songkran

The two-day Wan Lai festival in Bang Saen, Chonburi held between Sunday (16 Apr) and Monday (17 Apr) drew thousands to the city and to the beach for various activities.

The atmosphere at Bang Saen Beach was reported to be lively, with many people coming out to enjoy the water and build sand sculptures.







Various organizations participated in the activities, including schools, universities, government agencies, private businesses and local residents, many who brought their own sand to contribute to the building of sand pagodas.

This year’s Wan Lai Bang Saen festival aimed to promote the beauty and creativity of Songkran, while also featuring a sand sculpture competition.







Every year, many locals and tourists observe the building of the sand pagodas and participate in various activities, including traditional Thai games, and visit food and souvenir stalls.

However, due to the large number of water trucks at Bang Saen Beach, traffic jams reportedly stretched for more than two kilometers along Sukhumvit Road and down to other nearby routes.

To ensure safety and order, officials prohibited water trucks from entering Bang Saen Beach and redirected them to Sukhumvit Road. The authorities also advised people to play respectfully and not to use high-pressure water guns. (NNT)





















