A team of researchers from the Faculty of Science, Chiang Mai University, has discovered a new species of fragrant flowering plant of the family Annonaceae in Narathiwat province.

The plant is named “Bunga Lalisa,” meaning flower of Lalisa, whose scientific name is Friesodielsia lalisae Damth., Baka & Chaowasku. The Bunga Lalisa was named after Lalisa Manoban, better known simply as Lisa, a famous Thai artist in the band Blackpink under YG Entertainment, South Korea. Lisa’s determination to succeed was the inspiration for Ms. Anisara Damthongdee, a Ph.D. student in biodiversity and ethnic biology, who joined the research team during her doctoral studies.







The research team, led by Asst. Prof. Dr. Thanawat Chaowasakoo, included Ms. Anisara Damthongdee and Mr. Abdulramae Baga, a researcher from the independent research group Plant Diversity in Thailand (PDiT), along with many other researchers.







Narathiwat, the province to which the new species is endemic, seems to be one of the most underexplored areas in Thailand, as evidenced by the number of species described based on recent material. The conservation status of the new species is provisionally assessed as “Critically endangered.”

According to Asst. Prof. Dr. Thanawat, the Bunga Lalisa will be further studied to find essential substances, which may lead to the discovery of new drugs in the future. (PRD)















