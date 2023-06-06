Visakha Bucha Day celebrated at Wat Chai Mongkol Temple Pattaya

A grand celebration took place at Wat Chai Mongkol in South Pattaya on the evening of June 3 to commemorate Visakha Bucha Day. Led by Phra Panya Rattanaporn, also known as Anan Thammachoto, the revered abbot of the temple, the event showcased a magnificent candle procession.







The festivities featured a range of meaningful activities that exemplified generosity and devotion. Attendees were invited to participate in acts of merit-making, including releasing elegant sky lanterns, offering alms to the deceased, presenting food to the venerable monks, and engaging in birthday merit rituals. The temple also organized a donation drive to support individuals with disabilities, ensuring they receive necessary care and assistance.







To further extend their benevolence, the organizers established donation booths for individuals to contribute to the temple’s electricity and water expenses, aligning their offerings with the temple’s current needs. In addition, a variety of delicious food and affordably-priced goods were for sale, providing attendees with both spiritual and material fulfilment.

The temple created an awe-inspiring ambiance, immersing visitors in a serene and sacred atmosphere. Devotees from all walks of life congregated to pay homage to the profound significance of Visakha Bucha Day, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Lord Buddha. The occasion held immense importance for Buddhists worldwide, evoking a sense of wonder and deep spiritual connection.







The Buddhist rituals represented the harmonious coexistence of diverse cultures and the unifying power of faith. It served as a testament to the enduring legacy of Thai traditions, bringing people together in celebration and fostering a sense of collective joy and auspiciousness that will be treasured in the hearts of all attendees.





















