Visa runners and hoppers to Cambodia affected by martial law imposition

Most Thai-Cambodian border posts remain open or semi-open, but travel and visa agencies report inevitable disruption and delays. Using the 1914 martial law act, Thai army chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthunk has granted regional army units full authority to manage checkpoint operations on a case by case basis in seven provinces and at (currently) 16 crossing points. This means that military orders are superior to civilian laws in affected border areas. The Thai army can, if necessary, close any or all border crossings without the approval of any civilian authorities.







Although martial law is usually associated with military coups in Thailand, strictly regional implementation in a security emergency has several precedents. For example, it has been enforced on several occasions in three of Thailand’s southern provinces with a secessionist Muslim movement wanting union with Malaysia. Martial law nationally was last declared by army leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha 48 hours before a bloodless coup in 2014.

Some border posts on the Thai side are now operating from 8 am to 4 pm rather than 6 am to 6 pm. They include the popular crossings at Aranyprathet-Poipet and Pong Nam Ron (Hot Water Spring) in Chanthaburi province popular with Pattaya-based hoppers. Latest reports say foreign tourists are not being hassled, but long queues have formed whilst ID checks are carried out on Thai nationals and local Cambodian traders.



In the eastern province of Trat, the Hat Lek checkpoint opened at 8 am on the Thai side but an hour later on the Cambodian. At some posts six wheel trucks are banned from entry and Thais hoping to visit casinos are being “discouraged”. There are reports that some smaller posts in Trat and Ubon Ratchchathani are only open mornings for two or three days a week. The disputed northern border Emerald Triangle where a Cambodian soldier died after an exchange of gunfire last month is particularly sensitive.

Some foreigners are using land border crossings between Thailand and Laos or Malaysia which are unaffected, if busier than usual. Others are travelling by air. Those still persevering with Cambodian border posts are being advised to take the advice of Thai visa agencies which use minibuses for same-day service. Khun Veerut, who owns a fleet of minibuses in Pattaya, said, “Believe me, we won’t be wasting our or your time unless we are sure that the border post can process customers efficiently.”





There is at present a jumble of options for settling the border crisis. Both China and Malaysia have offered mediation in the 20 years old dispute, whilst ASEAN in theory has mechanisms to deal with members’ quarrels. Cambodia wants to take the whole dispute to international arbitration, whilst Thailand wants direct negotiations between the two protagonists. The basic problem is that when Thailand and Cambodia make their public case, they produce different maps drawn up in vague colonial treaties more than a hundred years ago.

































