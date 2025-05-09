Thailand still hot among Chinese tourists, Alipay data confirms

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite growing competition from other global destinations, Thailand remains one of the top travel hotspots for Chinese tourists, according to recent insights from Alipay and its global payment network Alipay+.

During China’s recent Labor Day holiday and Golden Week—two of the country’s busiest travel periods—Chinese tourists traveled abroad in large numbers. Data from Alipay+ shows that Thailand remains among the top ten most popular destinations for outbound Chinese travelers, alongside Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Canada, and European favorites like France and Italy.







Alipay+ plays a crucial role in enabling this travel boom, allowing Chinese visitors to pay seamlessly using their domestic e-wallets in over 70 countries, eliminating the need to exchange cash. In Thailand, where Alipay is widely accepted across hotels, malls, restaurants, and convenience stores, this ease of spending enhances the overall travel experience—particularly for younger, digitally-savvy tourists.

The data also shows that Chinese tourists are becoming more selective, seeking unique and specialized experiences. While Switzerland recorded the highest per-person spending, South Korea saw a sharp increase in average spend, driven in part by the booming demand for cosmetic procedures.



Meanwhile, public transportation usage abroad by Chinese travelers has surged, with Alipay transactions in this category rising 53%. In destinations like Hong Kong and Macau, paying for subways and buses through Alipay has become second nature—mirroring their daily habits in China. In Europe and Japan, Chinese visitors increasingly use the app to buy train tickets or rent bikes.

Tax refund services are also on the rise, with the average refund per transaction via Alipay increasing by 33%, and the use of promotional offers jumping 46% compared to the New Year holiday period.



On the flip side, China is also attracting more international tourists, thanks to new visa-free policies and expanded digital tax refund options. Transactions made in China using foreign e-wallets have more than doubled year-on-year, led by AlipayHK, Malaysia’s Touch ‘n Go, Kazakhstan’s Kaspi.kz, Macau’s MPay, and Thailand’s TrueMoney.

As digital wallets redefine the way people travel and spend, Thailand’s continued popularity among Chinese tourists underscores a key truth: convenience, familiarity, and value still matter—and Thailand delivers all three.

































