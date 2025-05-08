Vietnam intends to outbid Thailand for longstay expats

The Vietnamese government has traditionally been slow of the mark in promoting visa reform. Whereas Thailand offers visa-exempt entry to 93 countries, Vietnam can muster only about one third of that total. Whilst Thailand offers several 10-20 year visas, notably Long Term Residence and Elite Privilege Card, Vietnam currently has no parallel programs.

But Vietnam is now the third-most-visited country in south east Asia, with 17.5 million international arrivals in 2024, outbid only by Malaysia with 25 million and Thailand with the winning score of 35 million. The reasons for Vietnam’s visitor growth include nonstop flights to and from the United States and India in particular, improved electronic visa processing and easier extensions up to a 90 days total for tourists.







There is also a feeling that Thailand, a traditional resort, has become a tired destination for the better-off visitor. Luxury travelers have already tried Koh Samui, Phuket and Pattaya and are now looking for uncrowded alternatives to Japan or Singapore. Vietnam now has top-grade medical facilities to rival Bangkok and has recently had an influx of top-tier hotel brands. Moreover, the recent expansion of the Michelin guide has given a global platform to Vietnam’s increasingly sophisticated culinary scene.

Now Vietnam has published some surprisingly sketchy details of an anticipated 10 years golden visa aimed at global investors, skilled professionals and business leaders. According to Travel and Tour World, the visa will attract “those who can make a meaningful contribution to Vietnam’s economic or cultural development”. Unlike Thailand’s longstay visas, Vietnam is apparently offering the opportunity for permanent residency after five years.



However, Vietnam has not published any specifics about the capital sum or investment cash which will be required. Nor does there appear to be any specific provision for retirees or digital nomads even though these groups outnumber any others in Thailand’s expat community. Many south east Asia countries already offer golden visas, each with its specific perks. Thus Cambodia offers the chance of a second passport and citizenship after five years, whilst the Malaysian premium program allows holders to conduct business and buy both residential and commercial real estate.

The Vietnamese authorities are new to the game of extended visas. Potential applicants need specific details such as cash or investment requirements, clarity about target groups, the ease of including family members in the scheme and the special perks to attract buyers. As the Association for Asian Travel puts it, “Vietnam still has much to learn about marketing longterm visas as the devil is invariably lurking in the detail”.

































