Cardinal Robert Prevost becomes first American Pope, ascends as Leo XIV in historic Vatican conclave

VATICAN CITY — In a historic and emotional moment for the Roman Catholic Church, the College of Cardinals has elected Cardinal Robert Prevost, a 69-year-old American from Chicago, as the new Pope. He will lead the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics under the papal name Pope Leo XIV, becoming the first American pontiff in history.

The announcement came on the second day of the conclave, marked by the traditional plume of white smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signaling to the world that a new pope had been chosen. The bells of St. Peter’s Basilica rang out across Vatican City as thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square, erupting into cheers and applause.







A Pope from the Americas

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Cardinal Prevost has long been recognized for his pastoral leadership and reform-minded vision within the Church. He served for many years as bishop in Peru, where he built a reputation for humility, service to the poor, and deep engagement with local communities.

Stepping onto the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, the new pope offered his first public remarks in Italian and Spanish, a reflection of his multicultural roots and Latin American experience.

“Together, we can walk the path that leads to the home God has prepared for us,” he said in Italian, addressing the global Catholic community with a message of unity and hope.

He then switched to Spanish to thank the faithful of Peru, where he once led a diocese:

“To the faithful people who shared in faith and service during my time in Peru—thank you. You shaped my heart and my calling.”

A Pontiff of Reform and Compassion

Pope Leo XIV is widely viewed as a progressive voice within the Catholic hierarchy and is expected to continue the compassionate and reformist tone of his predecessor, Pope Francis, who recently passed away.



During his address, he offered heartfelt condolences and admiration for Pope Francis:

“May God bless the memory of Pope Francis, a shepherd who reminded us all that God’s love is unconditional.” He also echoed the themes of inclusivity and bridge-building that characterized Pope Francis’s papacy: “Humanity needs Jesus as a bridge to reach God and His love. May we support one another in building these bridges of faith and love.”

A Global Moment of Celebration

As news of the election spread, scenes of jubilation unfolded not only in Vatican City but across cities worldwide. In Rome, crowds surged toward the Vatican from every street and alley, waving flags and singing hymns.

CNN reported that before Pope Leo XIV appeared, U.S. President Donald Trump reacted humorously to the smoke signal, saying, “I saw the smoke, but I haven’t seen the Pope,” while speaking at the White House. Despite past tensions between Trump and Pope Francis over immigration policy, Trump reportedly congratulated the new pontiff after his identity was revealed.





Looking Ahead

With this election, the Catholic Church has entered a new chapter—led for the first time by a pope from the United States. Observers note that Pope Leo XIV’s background in both North and South America positions him to bridge cultural divides and engage with diverse issues, from migration and poverty to climate change and Church reform.

As Pope Leo XIV delivered his apostolic blessing to the cheering crowds in St. Peter’s Square, the message was clear: a new era for the Church has begun, one built on humility, compassion, and a renewed commitment to walk with the faithful.







































