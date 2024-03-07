Traffic advisory and ‘Pattaya Music Festival 2024’ highlights for March 8-9

Traffic Closure: On March 8-9 (Fri-Sat), Pattaya City will implement a traffic closure along Beach Road, from Dusit Thani Hotel Curve to Nipha Lodge (central road) Junction, starting from 2 PM to 1 AM. Additionally, parking will be prohibited on the right side of Pattaya Road 2 and Beach Road (Beach side). This temporary closure aims to facilitate traffic management and enhance safety for tourists and event participants. Traffic officers will be stationed at key points to provide information and guide traffic, minimizing congestion issues.







Pattaya Music Festival 2024: Mark your calendars for March 8, as the Pattaya Music Festival 2024 kicks off at 5 PM, offering music enthusiasts a diverse concert experience. The festival features top-tier artists across multiple stages, with free admission. Here’s a glimpse of the performers:

Central Pattaya Stage – Sarah Salola / Polycat / Klear / Lomosonic

North Pattaya Stage (Dusit Thani Hotel Curve) – Kwun Jai / Whal & Dolph / Anatomy Rabbit / Lipta

North Pattaya Stage (Soi 6) – Mirrr / Saran x Dieout / Twopee Southside / F.Hero







The festival continues on March 9, with free admission starting at 5 PM. Enjoy another night of exceptional performances across various stages:

Central Pattaya Stage – Slapkiss / Yes’sir Days / Clockwork Motionless / Potato)

North Pattaya Stage (Dusit Hotel Curve) – Pun / Nicecnx & Cdguntee / Gavin:D / Thaitanium)

North Pattaya Stage (Soi 6) – Mean / Lazyloxy & Samblack / Pok Mindset / UrboyTJ

Attendees are encouraged to park at designated locations, including schools, shopping malls, and temples. For detailed information, contact the Tourism and Performing Arts Promotion Division, Tourism and Sports Office, at 038 253100, ext. 4115, or Pattaya Contact Center 1337 (24 hours). Don’t miss this extraordinary musical experience in the vibrant city of Pattaya!







For the convenience of Pattaya Music Festival 2024 attendees, designated parking areas are available at the following locations:

Pattaya Schools No.2, 7, 8 – Big C Pattaya Tai (South) – Big C Extra Pattaya (EXTRA) – CentralFestival Pattaya Beach – CentralMarina Pattaya – Tesco Lotus North Pattaya (Parking available until 9 PM) – Harbor Mall Pattaya – Mike Shopping Mall – Terminal 21 Pattaya – Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya – Wat Chai Mongkol Temple – Nong Yai Temple

Attendees are encouraged to use these parking facilities to ensure smooth traffic flow and accessibility to the festival venue. For further details, you can contact the Tourism and Performing Arts Promotion Division, Tourism and Sports Office, at 038 253100, ext. 4115, or Pattaya Contact Center 1337 (24 hours). Enjoy the festival and have a fantastic time in Pattaya!





























