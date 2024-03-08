Foreign visitors unfazed by rising temperatures, enjoy sunbathing in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – News reporters ventured to Pattaya’s central beach area, capturing the vibrant atmosphere as foreign tourists basked in the sun, undeterred by the increasing temperatures on March 6. The reporters observed a sizable group of international tourists, leisurely laying out beach towels for sunbathing and indulging in water activities.







Some tourists opted for beachside rental services, securing sunbeds to relax and unwind. The beach in Pattaya, stretching over 3 kilometers, offers a spacious and picturesque view, attracting visitors seeking a serene seaside experience. Despite the meteorological department’s announcement of potentially reaching temperatures as high as 51.4 degrees Celsius on certain days this summer, tourists from different corners of the world seem undeterred.







The inviting weather and breathtaking coastal views continue to draw foreign travelers to Pattaya’s beaches, where they can enjoy sunbathing and leisurely beachside relaxation. The Pattaya beachfront remains a popular destination for continuous tourism, showcasing the city’s allure as a tropical haven.

















































