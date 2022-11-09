Traditional Loy Krathong celebrated at Wat Chaimongkol South Pattaya

Children and adults of many nationalities float their Krathongs in the pond of Wat Chai Mongkol Royal Monastery wishing away their ill luck and beckoning good fortune for the coming years.

Pattaya’s main temple was the center of the city’s Loy Krathong celebration with revelers floating krathongs, making merit, shopping and watching movies.

Thais and foreigners both enjoyed the fair at Chaimongkol Temple. Buddhists marked the holiday by making offerings of fuel for lamps and donating cash and other alms. They also engaged in traditional rituals that supposedly would increase the odds of good luck.

Booths offered food and souvenirs, as well as krathongs, at reasonable prices while kids enjoyed fairground rides.
Krathongs were floated in the temple’s pond.


That temple fairs have scores of stalls selling a large variety of food and delicious sweets.



Thais participate in many quaint rituals that are believed to increase their fortunes.


A foreigner floats his krathong in the temple pond. Many visitors enjoy and respect old Thai traditions and culture.



For over a century, open air movies are a traditional part of all temple fairs around Thailand and draws huge audiences sitting on straw mats watching them



Temple fairs are loved for their markets selling clothes, shoes and other popular local goods at very low prices.









