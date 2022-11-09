Traditional Loy Krathong celebrated at Wat Chaimongkol South Pattaya

Pattaya’s main temple was the center of the city’s Loy Krathong celebration with revelers floating krathongs, making merit, shopping and watching movies.

Thais and foreigners both enjoyed the fair at Chaimongkol Temple. Buddhists marked the holiday by making offerings of fuel for lamps and donating cash and other alms. They also engaged in traditional rituals that supposedly would increase the odds of good luck.

Booths offered food and souvenirs, as well as krathongs, at reasonable prices while kids enjoyed fairground rides.

Krathongs were floated in the temple's pond.




























































