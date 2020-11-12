Tourists on cruise ships and yachts arriving in Pattaya and Phuket with special visa grant

Tourists will arrive on over 10 yachts as the government has eased disease control measures on visitors by sea.

Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said operators of the yachts contacted the bureau to request permission for the visits of the tourists, mostly from Singapore and Malaysia.







The requests were filed as the Thai government has been granting special tourist visas (STV) to tourists on cruise ships and yachts since Nov 1, he said.

According to the deputy commissioner, officials are checking relevant documents including long-term accommodation reservations of the tourists. With entry permission, the ships will dock in Phuket and Pattaya.

Visitors on ships from countries with low risks of the novel coronavirus can also contact Thai embassies and consulates in the respective countries to seek permission for their visits to Thailand. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will then issue certificates of entry for the visitors to present to The Immigration Bureau.









Pol Maj Gen Achayon also said that 268 foreign tourists arrived by air in three groups on Oct 20, 26 and 28. They passed health examinations and quarantine and were allowed to tour in Thailand.

Immigration police are monitoring their movements and they will have to show their health certificates when they seek their visa extension after staying in the country for 90 days, he said. (TNA)











