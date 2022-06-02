Tourists flock to Pattaya massage parlours on first day of reopening

Pattaya awakened from its 2-year slumber yesterday as bars, pubs and massage parlours tore away the plastic wrappers from their lounge chairs and wiped off the dust gathered in their premises brought on by 2 years of hibernation.

Our reporter made the rounds of massage parlours around Pattaya yesterday to see how their businesses were faring and noticed that most of them were quite satisfied with the customer traffic inside their ostentatious premises.







As is evident nowadays, Indians are the predominant tourists in town which was also quite noticeable in the massage parlours.

An employee at one of the houses of relaxation said that the business owner organised a big cleaning before the opening and the premises looked spick and span, lit up with warm lights exuding a cosy and enticing atmosphere. The massage parlour operators also hired many new attractive staff with assurances of total satisfaction for their customers.



































