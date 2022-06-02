Unintentional, damage-free photographing of others not illegal, Thai Digital Minister

The Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) is aimed at protecting rights and liberty and does not prohibit the unintentional and damage-free photographing of others, said Chaiwut Tanakamanusorn, the Minister of Digital Economy and Society.

He said that PDPA was passed to prevent the abuse of personal data because business organizations collected the data of clients when the latter did transactions or bought products online.







The stored data included names, addresses, phone numbers and medical treatment records. Without consent from people concerned, their personal data could not be used. If the unauthorized use of personal data caused damage, abusers would be liable to a jail term of one year and a fine of up to 1 million baht, Mr Chaiwut said.





If others were photographed or their pictures were posted unintentionally without any damage caused, no one would be considered as doing wrong, the minister said.

Media organizations would not face legal action if they did reports on public information. If they reported personal and sensitive information including sexual orientation and medical records without permission, affected people could sue them, Mr Chaiwut said. (TNA)

































