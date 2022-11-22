Tourism resurgence reaching all parts of Pattaya

Pattaya’s tourism resurgence is starting to reach all of the city, even out-of-the-way bars and restaurants in Jomtien Beach.

Mariya Restaurant on Soi Wat Boonkanjanaram was an example of that Nov. 14 as the owner threw a birthday party for her 7-year-old daughter. Regular Thai customers and returning foreign guests enjoyed live music, barbecued suckling pig, and a buffet. Guests gave the girl gifts and money to use for school.







Sanphet Supphabawonsathien, advisor to the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, said tourism for the rest of this year looks good with hotels already 90% booked for the Pattaya Fireworks Festival at the of this month and the new year Pattaya Countdown music festival.

He said Indians and South Koreans continue to be the biggest groups to visit Pattaya, although the city is seeing a slow, but steady, increase in long-haul tourists from the west.









































