Tourism resurgence reaching all parts of Pattaya

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
151
The owner of the Mariya Restaurant on Soi Wat Boonkanjanaram threw a party for her 7-year-old daughter and invited regular Thai customers and returning foreign guests to enjoy live music and the buffet.

Pattaya’s tourism resurgence is starting to reach all of the city, even out-of-the-way bars and restaurants in Jomtien Beach.

Mariya Restaurant on Soi Wat Boonkanjanaram was an example of that Nov. 14 as the owner threw a birthday party for her 7-year-old daughter. Regular Thai customers and returning foreign guests enjoyed live music, barbecued suckling pig, and a buffet. Guests gave the girl gifts and money to use for school.



Sanphet Supphabawonsathien, advisor to the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, said tourism for the rest of this year looks good with hotels already 90% booked for the Pattaya Fireworks Festival at the of this month and the new year Pattaya Countdown music festival.

He said Indians and South Koreans continue to be the biggest groups to visit Pattaya, although the city is seeing a slow, but steady, increase in long-haul tourists from the west.


A group of Indian tourists enjoy themselves at Ali Baba, the oldest and most popular Indian Tandoori & Curry Restaurant located on Central Road.


Entertainment venues in Pattaya Walking Street are gradually opening their doors again to local and foreign tourists.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here